Florida looks at legal actions, financial sanctions over school districts imposing mask mandates

By Shannon Butler, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 9 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — A Tallahassee judge decided Friday with parents who said that the executive order to not allow school districts to impose mask mandates was unconstitutional.

The ruling comes just after the Orange County school district that originally allowed for an opt-out option imposed a mask mandate.

Orange County Public Schools chairperson Treasa Jacobs said they knew they were on solid ground when they took the vote and now feels vindicated.

But on the same day as the judge ruled, a letter was sent to the district from Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran, saying he has initiated and investigation into Orange County for noncompliance.

He has demanded a response next week on how the district is complying.

He wrote “I intend to recommend to the board of education to withhold funds in the amount equal to the salaries for all the members of the school board as well as other sanctions authorized by law, until the district comes into compliance.”

Districts like Flagler County and Seminole County have not announced any changes to their mask policies.

School board member Jennifer Jenkins in Brevard County is asking for an emergency meeting to discuss the ruling, and Orange County could do the same.

The judge has not yet issued his written ruling.

Both sides have the opportunity to respond to the oral ruling over the next few days.

©2021 Cox Media Group

