Jesse Jackson and Wife Jacqueline's Son Updates Their Conditions Amid COVID-19 Battle

Civil Rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife Jacqueline have been hospitalized due to both battling Covid-19, and now their son has provided an update on their condition. TMZ reports that the couple's son, Jonathan, shared that his mother is still in the ICU at Northwestern Memorial Hospital fighting the illness, but is breathing on her own while receiving oxygen. As for his father, Jonathan says that his condition has improved some, but his symptoms from Parkinson's has become worse.