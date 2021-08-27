Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jesse Jackson and Wife Jacqueline's Son Updates Their Conditions Amid COVID-19 Battle

By Stephen Andrew
Popculture
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCivil Rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife Jacqueline have been hospitalized due to both battling Covid-19, and now their son has provided an update on their condition. TMZ reports that the couple's son, Jonathan, shared that his mother is still in the ICU at Northwestern Memorial Hospital fighting the illness, but is breathing on her own while receiving oxygen. As for his father, Jonathan says that his condition has improved some, but his symptoms from Parkinson's has become worse.

popculture.com

Comments / 118

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Jackson
Person
Al Sharpton
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#The Associated Press#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Public HealthRadio Online

Phil Valentine in ''Grave Condition'' Amid COVID-19 Battle

Cumulus Media's WWTN-FM (99.7 SuperTalk)/Nashville veteran talk host Phil Valentine remains in "grave condition" a month after being hospitalized with COVID-19, his family tells WKRN News 2. In a statement Monday, relatives asked his friends and followers to "pray for a miracle." He was hospitalized in very serious condition with COVID-19 and pneumonia after testing positive on July 11. Days later, relatives said Valentine was placed on a ventilator.
Chicago, ILABC7 Chicago

Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. in rehab, wife in ICU after COVID-19 diagnosis as recovery continues

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rev. Jesse Jackson, Sr. has been moved to rehab and his wife into the ICU as they continue to receive treatment for COVID, their family said Friday. In a statement, the family said that as Rev. Jackson has recovered from COVID-19, the symptoms of his Parkinson's disease have "become more in focus." As a result, he has been transferred to the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab for intensive occupational and physical therapy.
Homelesshngn.com

'Grace Under Fire' Star Brett Butler Claims She is Broke, Faces Homelessness Years After Earning $25 Million in Sitcom

Brett Butler, who starred in the 1990s sitcom Grace Under Fire, claimed that she is broke and is maybe on the verge of homelessness. The comedian confesses to losing millions owing to her "profligate" spending and financial negligence after making roughly $250,000 per episode on her ABC show. Brett asked her closest friend, Lon Strickler, to set up a GoFundMe account for her since she might be facing eviction from her Los Angeles residence.
CelebritiesPosted by
BET

Jesse Jackson’s Wife Moved To ICU

Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife are still battling the effects of COVID-19. A family statement released on Friday (August 27) reveals that Jacqueline has been moved to an intensive care unit while the reverend has been transferred to a hospital focused on physical rehabilitation. Jonathan Jackson, one of the...
Chicago, ILPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Coronavirus: Rev. Jesse Jackson, wife test positive

CHICAGO — The Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife tested positive for COVID-19 and have been hospitalized, according to a statement from Rainbow PUSH Coalition. Jackson, 79, and his wife, Jacqueline Jackson, 77, were hospitalized at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, WGN-TV reported Saturday, citing a statement from the coalition. Jesse Jackson is the founder and president of the organization.
Public Healthnickiswift.com

Rev. Jesse Jackson's Son Provides Health Update After Parents' COVID Diagnosis

Due to the rapid spread of the Delta variant, which the CDC notes is "more than 2x as contagious as previous variants," in various states, more and more people, including celebrities and politicians, have become infected. Civil rights activist Rev. Jesse Jackson was the latest politician to contract the virus. According to CNN, Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline, were hospitalized after they both tested positive for COVID-19 on August 21.
Public HealthTMZ.com

Rev. Jesse Jackson's COVID Symptoms Improving, But Parkinson's Getting Worse

Rev. Jesse Jackson's COVID-19 symptoms are abating while his battle with Parkinson's is becoming more of a challenge ... this according to his family. Jackson's son, Jonathan, just provided a health update on his parents, also revealing his mother, Jacqueline, is still in the ICU fighting COVID. Thankfully, she's breathing on her own but she's still receiving oxygen.
Chicago, ILPosted by
TheAtlantaVoice

EXCLUSIVE: Rev. Jesse Jackson Speaks About His and Wife’s Covid Diagnosis

NNPA NEWSWIRE — In an exclusive telephone conversation from his hospital bed on Sunday, August 22, the renowned civil rights leader expressed his ongoing support for vaccinations while explaining why his wife, Jacqueline, had not received the vaccine. “I have had both my shots,” Rev. Jackson said in the telephone call from Northwestern Memorial Hospital. “My wife did not receive […]
Public Healthinvesting.com

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson hospitalized with COVID-19

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Civil rights leader and former Democratic politician Jesse Jackson and his wife have both been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19, the group he founded said in a statement on Saturday. Jackson, 79 and his wife Jacqueline, 77, were admitted to Northwestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Memorial Hospital in Chicago,...
Public Healthsandiegouniontribune.com

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier. Physicians...
Burbank, CAPosted by
Deadline

Jane Withers Dies: Former Child Star And Voice Actress Was 95

Former child star Jane Withers died on Saturday evening in Burbank, California, surrounded by her loved ones. She was 95. The Atlanta native began a career in show business as a young child thanks to her mother’s determination to have one child in show business. Even her name was picked specifically so that “even with a long last name like Withers, it would fit on a marquee,” according to a statement from her daughter Kendall Errair. “My mother was such a special lady, Errair said. “She lit up a room with her laughter, but she especially radiated joy and thankfulness when talking...

Comments / 0

Community Policy