Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange County, CA

Inside Bachelor in Paradise’s Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert’s New Orange County Home

By Johnni Macke
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NwRul_0bfBOwHY00
Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert. Courtesy Jade Roper/Instagram; Courtesy of Opulent Design Build

Home sweet home! Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert are already making memories in their new Orange County, California, home.

The Bachelor in Paradise couple, who have been married since 2016, recently purchased a multimillion-dollar house in Southern California, made up of five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The spacious estate is located in a private, gated community, on more than three private acres of land.

Roper and Tolbert, both 34, teamed up with Irvine-based company Opulent Design Build to create their dream home. They coordinated work on the 1,200 square foot great room (with a giant fireplace), expansive kitchen and dining nook, media room, wine room and guest suite.

The pair’s master suite houses its own fireplace, a soaking tub with heated floors in the bathroom, a covered deck and private stars to the yard. The pad’s outdoor space includes a pool, entertaining area, fireplace and plenty of grass to run around.

“We bought the house!! We are so excited for this new adventure and to share it with you all,” Roper announced via Instagram on August 8, sharing a video of the space. “The way this house came to us was sort of serendipitous, but not without a few hiccups of course, haha! But today is MOVING DAY!!”

She added: “We can’t wait to share everything with you as we start this new adventure!”

Just days after moving in, the Colorado native shared a photo of herself wearing an all-pink workout outfit in the family’s large backyard. “Me trying my best fitness/wellness influencer pose,” Roper wrote via Instagram at the time, giving fans a glimpse at the home’s exterior.

The mother of three, who shares daughter Emerson, 4, and sons Brooks, 2, and Reed, 9 months, with Tolbert, also posted two snaps on her eldest son riding around in a car truck in their new neighborhood.

“Brooksy is living his best life out here at our new house! 🤩,” she captioned the pictures on August 20.

Roper gave fans another update on the move on Thursday, August 26, sharing a behind-the-scenes look at their pool area via her Instagram Stories. “Our backyard is starting to feel less like a construction site and more like a home,” she captioned the video, which showed Tolbert walking beside the jacuzzi and pool.

Comments / 0

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Orange County, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
County
Orange County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Design#Wine Room#Opulent Design Build#Reed#Instagram Stories
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Chrissy Teigen Marks 50 Days Sober With Candid Message: ‘It No Longer Serves Me In Any Way’

Making progress. Chrissy Teigen, who has been vocal about her sobriety journey earlier this year, recently celebrated a major milestone on Saturday, September 4. “Today is my 50-day sobriety streak,” the Cravings founder, 35, captioned an Instagram video while attempting to work out with her kids — Luna, 5, and Miles, 3. “It should be nearly a year but I had a few (wine) hiccups in the road. This is my longest streak yet!”
MoviesPosted by
Us Weekly

Devon Sawa Recalls Kids’ Reactions to Seeing Him in ‘Casper’ and ‘Chucky’

Not the dad they’re used to! Although Devon Sawa has starred in many famous movies over the years, his kids still only see him as their father. “It was weird. I put on Casper for my son to watch and you know, I come down the stairs and I kiss Christina [Ricci] and say, ‘Can I keep you?’ And he looked — he was 5 at the time — and he looked so confused,” Sawa, 42, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting his new series, Chucky. “I mean, here I am, you know, 12 years old or 13 years old, and, like, he looked confused. I haven’t put a lot of stuff on for them now. I think they’ve got to understand it a little bit more.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

AEW’s Brandi Rhodes Details Challenges of Creating Whoa Baby! Wine While Pregnant

Doing it all! AEW star Brandi Rhodes launched a new wine, Whoa Baby!, on Wednesday, September 1, and created the product while pregnant with her first child. “It was a challenge to create this because I was pregnant when we created this,” the athlete, 38, who welcomed daughter Liberty with husband Cody Rhodes in June, told Us Weekly exclusively. “On the television show that I have coming up, Rhodes to the Top, we actually cover how we did that. How on earth does a pregnant woman make a wine because you can’t taste it! Well, maybe you can, but I am of the school of thought that you don’t. So we had some shenanigans in figuring this all out, but the end result was really, really good now that I’m able to partake and enjoy!”
San Diego, CAPosted by
Us Weekly

Who Is Karl Cook? 5 Things to Know About Kaley Cuoco’s Estranged Husband

Calling it quits. Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook announced their split in September 2021 after three years of marriage. Though the Big Bang Theory alum was undoubtedly the more famous person in the relationship, Cook is well known in his own right as an equestrian. The former couple met at a horse show in 2016 and soon started dating. Despite the fact that Cuoco was the star of an extremely popular sitcom, the California native didn’t know who she was at the time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy