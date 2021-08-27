10 Tampa Bay's 'Stuff the Bus' event collects donated school supplies for kids

Stuff the Bus was a success for the 10 Tampa Bay team, the Pinellas Education Foundation and most importantly, the Tampa Bay community.

From the start of the event at 6 a.m. Friday, people have been coming out to the Gateway Target in St. Pete to help “Stuff the Bus” full.

Large amounts of supplies, both in boxes and in shopping carts, were donated.

Not only were scissors, folders, binders and other basic school supplies brought to the bus, but people also donated lunch boxes and backpacks.

The school bus aisles were labeled with specific school supplies; and multiple boxes – fully loaded – occupied the seats.

The goal for Stuff the Bus was to collect as many school supplies as possible for the kids who were not able to afford them.

“About 60 percent of our students across the district are low income and having the supplies in our schools is a great challenge,” Pinellas County Schoolboard member Caprice Edmond says. “So having this opportunity to ‘Stuff the Bus’ is amazing.

"Stuff the Bus" is wraps up at 7 p.m. Friday.

Here are some more pictures of the event: