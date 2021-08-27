Severe Weather Statement issued for Cerro Gordo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 17:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cerro Gordo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CERRO GORDO COUNTY At 507 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mason City, moving northeast at 40 mph. A tornado warning remains in effect for the area. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Clear Lake, Mason City Municipal Airport, Ventura, Burchinal, Clear Lake State Park and McIntosh Woods State Park. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH