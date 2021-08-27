Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Nikki Giovanni Named Writer-In-Residence at Prairie View’s Toni Morrison Writing Program

By Alexa Imani Spencer
Posted by 
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Award-winning poet and professor Nikki Giovanni will be joining Prairie View A&M University as the Writer-in-Residence for the upcoming 2021-2022 academic year. Giovanni will be joining the historically Black university through its Toni Morrison Writing Program. Her appointment will kick start with a virtual series on Sept. 27–29. “The opportunity...

www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Giovanni
Person
Toni Morrison
Person
Ruth Simmons
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rutgers University#Langston University#University President#Prairie View#The Houston Chronicle#African American#The Toni Morrison Program#English#Queens College#Ohio State University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
Related
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Why Toni Morrison knew Song of Solomon had to be about men.

On this day in 1977, Toni Morrison’s bestselling novel Song of Solomon was published. The narrative follows Macon “Milkman” Dead III, the son of the richest Black family in his Midwestern town. At a young age, Milkman learns that humans can’t fly and thus becomes uninterested and disillusioned with the people and the world around him. Although he receives the unconditional love of his mother, his aunt Pilate, and other family members, Milkman grows up to be a spoiled and privileged man who takes after his father, a landlord who is driven by greed and wealth. By the time Milkman is 32, he’s aching for something more than the predictable life he leads. Thus begins Milkman’s journey, sparked by the promise of hidden gold and the chance to discover a larger purpose. For some readers and authors, Song of Solomon, which won the 1977 National Book Critics Circle Award, is Morrison’s greatest work. Writing for the Los Angeles Times in 2016, Laila Lalami called it “The Great American Novel.”
Books & Literaturewamc.org

Robert Thurman's "Wisdom is Bliss"

Robert Thurman is the preeminent scholar and interpreter of Tibetan Buddhist philosophy for the modern world. His new book, "Wisdom is Bliss," leads us on a joyful exploration into the nature of reality through Buddha's threefold curriculum of "super-education." Thurman is Professor of Indo-Tibetan Buddhist Studies at Columbia University as...
Bloomington, INiu.edu

Engaged Artist-in-Residence program launches at IU's Cook Center

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- The Arts and Humanities Council at Indiana University Bloomington will launch a new Engaged Artist-in-Residence program at the Gayle Karch Cook Center for Public Arts and Humanities this fall. The program is supported by $18,000 in funding from the Indiana University Women's Philanthropy Leadership Council, and through...
Elgin, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Gail Borden offers a variety of writing programs

Whether you write poetry, fiction or even your memoir, Gail Borden Public Library in Elgin has a writing program just for you. Local poets will have an opportunity to share what they are writing at a Poetry Writers Workshop at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7 and Oct. 4. The program will take place at the main library, 270 N. Grove Ave., and on Zoom. Dr. David Langum will discuss how to write, conduct research and how to get published at "How to Write, How to Research, How to Get Published!" at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at the main library.
Jobsthebossmagazine.com

Reasons to Hire Competent and Professional Writers to Write Academic Level Essays

Essay writing styles are of different types and it depends upon the specific academic level, which type of essay do they, and how they can be satisfied. There are multiple patterns written by the students and professional writers. Professional writers can also write almost all types of essays according to the interests and preferences of the students according to their requirements. Check the success rate of the written essays of the professional writers and ask to do my essay at the time of your needs.
Books & LiteratureMoscow-Pullman Daily News

Her View: Austen, politics, and wildflowers: reasons to write

Monday was my first day of my second year as a doctoral student, and after a long day working as a grad assistant and attending my first course of the semester, I took time for a hot bath to relax. Much later at night than I would prefer to admit, I finished reading Sense and Sensibility for approximately the 10th time. Not wanting to put the book down quite yet, I read the brief description of Jane Austen’s life at the end. One point particularly stood out to me. Austen lived her short life in a relatively limited circle of family, friend and acquaintances. Though she never filled societal roles such as a wife or mother, she crafted stories about human nature which have proven valuable and entertaining for every ensuing generation.
Santa Barbara, CAfielding.edu

Dr. Keith Ray Named Program Director for Fielding's New Master’s Program

Dr. Keith Ray brings more than 25 years of experience in organization development and leadership to the director role, building a successful organization development practice that cultivated leadership and change with government and commercial clients. Keith earned his doctorate in Human and Organization Systems from Fielding in 2009. His research investigated how and why people invoke the concept of culture in organizational settings.
MoviesSoap Opera Digest

How DAYS’s Head Writer Ron Carlivati names his characters

Soap Opera Digest: Do you know what you’re going to name a character from the get-go? Ron Carlivati: Well, let’s use Chanel for an example. I was calling her Coco in my mind, never thinking that it would be the ultimate name; it was a placeholder name. So we kept saying, “We’re looking for Coco, we’re looking for Coco.” And then it was like, “What are we going to call her really?” And then all of a sudden, when we were brainstorming the name, one of the other writers said, “What about Michelle?” And Michelle was the name and I liked it, but it didn’t feel completely right. And we were going with that and then someone else said, “What about Chanel?” and I said, “Done. I love it, I love it, I love it.”
Mercury News

Essay Writer Needed: 5 Best Essay Writing Services Online

A professional essay writing service is hardly a novelty. It’s one of the mainstays of student life, especially among the students who want to make their school or college lives a little easier. There are now so many essay writing services claiming to be the best that finding the right one for your needs is not an easy task.
Muncie, INbsu.edu

Public Events Schedule Set for Ball State University’s Writer-In-Residence and New York Times Bestselling Author, Ashley C. Ford

Topics: College of Sciences and Humanities, Speakers, Alumni. Ball State University today announced the public events schedule for Ashley C. Ford, the University’s Fall 2021 Writer-In-Residence. Ms. Ford, a 2018 Ball State graduate, is the author of Somebody’s Daughter—a powerful New York Times bestselling memoir that explores her life coming...
CharitiesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Oprah Launches New Scholarship for Young Leaders

Oprah Winfrey has a new initiative to help the next generation of young leaders. Winfrey is offering a new scholarship as a part of the The Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation. The scholarship will offer aid to “students who have displayed both academic excellence and leadership within their respective communities,” she told PEOPLE magazine.
New York City, NYPosted by
Black Enterprise

U.S.T.A. Initiates David N. Dinkins Coaching Grant Program to Aid Tennis Players At HBCUs

The United States Tennis Association (U.S.T.A.) has initiated an official grant program aimed at enhancing opportunities for Black tennis players, especially women. To help address the lack of funding most, if not all, HBCUs are dealing with when it comes to their tennis programs, the U.S.T.A. is spearheading a grant program to contribute funding to those college programs, the NY Times reports. In hopes of securing the future of more Black and Black women tennis coaches, the USTA will offer grants of up to $2,500 for each school and more as funding increases.
Glenville, WVWVNews

Glenville State College (West Virginia) prof has artwork published

GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Several pieces of art by Glenville State College Associate Professor of English Dr. Marjorie Stewart have been published in the international literary magazine Beyond Words. “My Eyes Could Clearly See” and “Renewal” appeared in the August 2021 issue. “Purple Rose of Glenville” and “Conception” will...
Atlanta, GAMiami Herald

Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali doc is based on Ga. professor’s book

In the early 1960s, firebrand preacher Malcolm X and boxing phenom Cassius Clay became close friends, a fascinating relationship that fell apart and never was repaired before Malcolm X was killed by an assassin in 1965. That relationship is explored in detail in a new Netflix documentary coming out Sept....
Cell PhonesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Relaunches First Black Greek Social Media App Alpha Elite

The Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity has announced the relaunch of its social media platform and new mobile app, Alpha Elite. Initially launched in February, the updated version, in conjunction with the new mobile app Alpha Elite, serves as a secure all-in-one hub for networking and exclusive benefits and amenities. The app includes a job portal and more than 80 regional, lifestyle, and professional communities, special event highlights, and blog posts.
Books & LiteratureMinneapolis Star Tribune

Review: 'Poet Warrior,' by Joy Harjo

The first Native writer to serve as U.S. poet laureate, Joy Harjo is revered for speaking truth to power with lyricism and compassion in her nine books of poetry and a memoir, "Crazy Brave." Her new book, "Poet Warrior," is a hybrid memoir, combining poetry and prose as it returns to the life passages revealed in "Crazy Brave."

Comments / 0

Community Policy