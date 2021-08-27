Nikki Giovanni Named Writer-In-Residence at Prairie View’s Toni Morrison Writing Program

Soap Opera Digest: Do you know what you’re going to name a character from the get-go? Ron Carlivati: Well, let’s use Chanel for an example. I was calling her Coco in my mind, never thinking that it would be the ultimate name; it was a placeholder name. So we kept saying, “We’re looking for Coco, we’re looking for Coco.” And then it was like, “What are we going to call her really?” And then all of a sudden, when we were brainstorming the name, one of the other writers said, “What about Michelle?” And Michelle was the name and I liked it, but it didn’t feel completely right. And we were going with that and then someone else said, “What about Chanel?” and I said, “Done. I love it, I love it, I love it.”