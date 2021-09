SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Among the 12 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Utah on Thursday was a teenager between the ages of 12 and 17. This is the second young Utahn to die from COVID-19. The teenager was a Salt Lake County girl who was unvaccinated and had no known underlying conditions, according to Nicholas Rupp with the Salt Lake County Health Department. In March, a Utah child between the ages of 1 and 14 also died of COVID-19.