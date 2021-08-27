The MixtapE! Presents Halsey, Kendrick Lamar, Kacey Musgraves and More New Music Musts

It's hard to believe it's already been two years since Kacey Musgraves followed up Pageant Material with Golden Hour, bringing home multiple Album of the Year awards as well as a Grammy Award for Best Country Album. Fans have anxiously been waiting on new music from the country star and the time has finally come. In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the Texas native discusses her upcoming new album, star-crossed, and we honestly can't wait. She's been teasing its release on Instagram and TikTok with brief audio snippets and has even opened up about how her new songs will be getting personal following her divorce from fellow Nashville artist, Ruston Kelly.