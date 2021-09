Chicago Bears news focuses on Bears head coach Matt Nagy saying that Justin Fields will start week 3 of the NFL preseason vs. the Tennessee Titans. Fields has been getting most of his Bears preseason reps with the second and third team offense but this week he will be running with the Bears first team offense and will be able to show how he can operate alongside the starters. Chicago Bears Now host Harrison Graham reacts to the Bears news that Justin Fields will start against the Titans in week 3 of the NFL preseason in today’s Bears news video!