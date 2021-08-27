Cancel
Butte County, SD

Special Weather Statement issued for Butte, Harding by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 16:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Butte; Harding Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Harding, northwestern Butte and northeastern Crook Counties through 445 PM MDT At 407 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 12 miles southwest of Camp Crook to 10 miles north of Colony. Movement was east-northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Camp Crook and West Short Pines around 425 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Antelope Butte and Lake Gardner. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Butte County, SD
Harding County, SD
Camp Crook, SD
