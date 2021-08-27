Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jefferson County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Coastal Wakulla by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 10:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Jefferson; Coastal Taylor; Coastal Wakulla; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Inland Wakulla; Leon; Madison Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Wakulla, Jefferson, northwestern Taylor, eastern Leon, western Madison, southeastern Thomas and southwestern Brooks Counties through 715 PM EDT At 609 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles west of Madison to 40 miles southwest of Steinhatchee. Movement was west at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Monticello, St. Marks, Perry, Woodville, Quitman, Madison, Tallahassee, Boston, Wakulla, Greenville, Alma, Cody, Everett, Miccosukee, Drifton, Scanlon, Lovett, Empress, Perry-Foley Airport and Natural Bridge. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wakulla County, FL
County
Taylor County, FL
City
Madison, FL
City
Miccosukee, FL
City
Greenville, FL
County
Leon County, FL
County
Madison County, FL
City
Monticello, FL
County
Jefferson County, FL
City
Woodville, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Thunderstorms#Coastal Jefferson#10 28 00#Coastal Wakulla#Inland Taylor#Inland Wakulla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Family RelationshipsPosted by
CNN

Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten announce the birth of their adopted children

(CNN) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten announced the birth of their son and daughter on Saturday. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we're becoming parents," the Biden Cabinet secretary posted on social media. "We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family."
Posted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...

Comments / 0

Community Policy