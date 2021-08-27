Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lancaster County, PA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lancaster by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 18:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lancaster THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL LANCASTER COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service State College PA.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lancaster County, PA
City
Lancaster, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#National Weather Service#Extreme Weather#18 15 00
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Posted by
CNN

Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten announce the birth of their adopted children

(CNN) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten announced the birth of their son and daughter on Saturday. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we're becoming parents," the Biden Cabinet secretary posted on social media. "We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family."
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...

Comments / 0

Community Policy