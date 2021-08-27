Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Hood, TX

Boil water notice issued for parts of Fort Hood

Posted by 
KCEN
KCEN
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RTLNj_0bfBLwJl00

Fort Hood announced that its water supplier, American Water, issued a boil water notice for parts of the military post.

Customers in the affected area are asked to boil and cool water for drinking, cooking and making ice to ensure the destruction of harmful bacteria and other microbes, the post said.

Water system officials will notify customers when then boil water notice is rescinded, the post said.

The notice will remain in effect until American Water receives lab confirmation that the water quality meets drinking water standards, officials said.

Check here to see if you're in the affected area.

Comments / 0

KCEN

KCEN

Waco, TX
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Waco local news

 https://www.kcentv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Hood, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Fort Hood, TX Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Systems#Cool Water#Drinking Water#Water Quality#American Water
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy