Boil water notice issued for parts of Fort Hood

Fort Hood announced that its water supplier, American Water, issued a boil water notice for parts of the military post.

Customers in the affected area are asked to boil and cool water for drinking, cooking and making ice to ensure the destruction of harmful bacteria and other microbes, the post said.

Water system officials will notify customers when then boil water notice is rescinded, the post said.

The notice will remain in effect until American Water receives lab confirmation that the water quality meets drinking water standards, officials said.

Check here to see if you're in the affected area.