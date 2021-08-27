Cancel
Santa Rosa County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Santa Rosa Inland by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 17:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Santa Rosa Inland A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Escambia and north central Santa Rosa Counties through 600 PM CDT At 507 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Pollard, or 7 miles southwest of Brewton, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Brewton, Flomaton, East Brewton, Jay, Pollard, Riverview and I65 And AL 113. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Santa Rosa County, FL
Riverview, FL
