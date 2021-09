If there is anything Adam Sandler could possibly love more than producing and acting in movies, it‘s basketball. The legendary actor is known for hitting up local basketball courts with whoever is already on court and this year in May he went viral after an intense public game in Long, Island New York. Just a couple of months later the actor is going viral again after a video posted to Twitter showed him balling up at a pro-open gym run with Trae Young, Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanović, Aaron Gordon, Jordan Clarkson, and more. Sandler looked comfortable as he flashed a peace sign at the camera in his usual outfit that screams “I’m too rich to care.”