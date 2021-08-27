Cancel
TWRA Issues Statement On Waterfowl Blind Drawing Controvery

By Shannon McFarlin
radionwtn.com
 9 days ago

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) released the following statement today regarding the recent waterfowl blind drawing in Tennessee:. “The TWRA is committed to a fair and equitable lottery for duck hunters in Tennessee,” said TWRA Executive Director Bobby Wilson. “While this year’s drawing met those criteria, it has come to our attention that the random method used by our vendor for the drawing process unintentionally varied from the information provided to the public. Despite the different application process, the drawing still operated in a fair and random manner, and neither draw method would have guaranteed success for any applicants.

www.radionwtn.com

