Green Bay Packers cut WR Devin Funchess

By Matt Howe
247Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Green Bay Packers have released wide receiver Devin Funchess off injured reserve with an injury settlement, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Funchess was placed on the injured reserve on Wednesday. This will mark the second straight missed season for the former Michigan standout since signing with Green Bay...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Packers#2015 Nfl Draft#American Football#Wr#The Green Bay Packers#Nfl Network#The Associated Press#The Carolina Panthers#The Indianapolis Colts#Harrison High School#247sports Composite
