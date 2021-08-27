Chicago Bulls Sign and Trade Lauri Markkanen to Cleveland Cavaliers
Lauri Markkanen’s short and disappointing tenure with the Chicago Bulls is officially over. Late Friday morning the Bulls dealt the fifth-year forward to the Cleveland Cavaliers as part of a three-team trade with the Portland Trailblazers. The Bulls will receiver a 1st round pick from the Trailblazers in the deal that is lottery protected through 2028, a 2023 2nd round pick from the Cleveland Cavaliers(through the Denver Nuggets), and also forward Derrick Jones Jr. from Portland.www.chicitysports.com
