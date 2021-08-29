Cancel
2021 08/29 – John Michael 'Mike' McClure

By Bruce Kropp
Cover picture for the articleJohn Michael “Mike” McClure, 77, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 9:45 pm August 26, 2021, at Saint Louis University Hospital in Saint Louis, Missouri. He was born August 6, 1944, in Mount Vernon to the late John and Marcelle (Walls) McClure. Mike married Cheryl (Martin) McClure on December 20, 1968, at Logan Street Baptist Church in Mount Vernon. They were blessed with 43 years of marriage before she preceded him in death on March 21, 2012.

