Good news for 49ers Faithful: Trent Williams says Nick Bosa got better

Trent Williams is known as one of the best in the business, so when the veteran tackle admits that another player is challenging him, it is significant. One of the best aspects of 49ers training camp for most members of the media is the opportunity to watch Williams face off with former No. 2 overall pick Nick Bosa. It doesn’t matter if it is in one-on-ones or in team drills — the chess match between the two linemen is impressive.