Good news for 49ers Faithful: Trent Williams says Nick Bosa got better
2.3k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Following Friday's walk-through, San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams sat down to answer some questions from the media. Among the questions were a few regarding defensive star Nick Bosa, who is returning from a knee injury that cost him most of the 2020 season. Williams had a lot to say about his teammate.www.49erswebzone.com
Comments / 0