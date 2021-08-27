Cancel
Louisville, KY

Homeless man pleads guilty to reckless homicide after setting fire to tent with man inside

wdrb.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A homeless man accused of setting fire to a tent with another homeless man inside pleaded guilty Friday to reckless homicide and arson. Police arrested Christopher Shuffett on Nov. 26, 2018. He's accused of intentionally setting fire to a tent at a homeless camp on Lexington Road near Baxter Avenue. A man inside the tent at the time — identified as Jeffery Quick, 55 — was killed.

