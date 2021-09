A circuit judge turned down a request Wednesday afternoon to delay a criminal trial involving the former sheriff of Texas County and his chief deputy. An attorney for Jennifer Tomaszewski, the former officer, said medical issues related to a bout last year with COVID-19 are still lingering. Circuit Judge John Beger denied a motion from her attorney Jason Coatney of Springfield, who noted his client has fatigue and short-term memory issues. A recent visit to a neurologist will be followed with a trip to a rheumatologist, Coatney said.