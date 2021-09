Indiana had a historic season in 2020, and they did it without fans in the stands. The combination of a much improved IU football program and pent-up demand for attending games has led to the first sellout at Memorial Stadium in over four years. IU Athletics announced on Friday the Sept. 18 home game against No. 8 Cincinnati is sold out. The current capacity of the 61 year-old stadium is 52,656. Just over 30,000 fans attended the last time IU hosted Cincinnati in 2000.