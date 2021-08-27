Cancel
Vermont State

‘We're all one Community': Vt. Remembers Drive to Recover Following Irene's Destruction

By Jack Thurston
nbcboston.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVermont communities are marking the 10th anniversary of Tropical Storm Irene, one of the worst disasters in state history. According to emergency management officials, the small state had seven deaths and nearly three quarters of a billion dollars in damage — which the federal government helped cover. A report from the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources listed serious damage or destruction to 1,500 homes, 500 miles of state roads, and 200 state bridges, in addition to more damage on state roadways.

