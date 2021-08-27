Cancel
Novo Fogo Releases New Ready to Drink Old Fashioned

By Johnnie De La Garza
flicksandfood.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovo Fogo Introduces North America’s First Ready to Drink Cocktail Based on Barrel-Aged Cachaca. Novo Fogo Cachaça today announces the release of its first aged-cachaça based canned cocktail, solidifying its trendsetting vision begun in 2017 with the launch of the Sparkling Caipirinha RTD line. The new Brazilian Old Fashioned Highball...

