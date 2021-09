Earlier this summer, former WWE star turned actor Dave Bautista raised some eyebrows when he said he wasn’t interested in working with Dwayne The Rock Johnson or John Cena. After the story ran around a bit, he followed up with a social media post saying it was nothing personal and seemed to imply it was because he was trying to play as many different types of characters as possible. The comments left a poor taste in the mouths of some, but let the record show, John Cena is not concerned.