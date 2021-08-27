Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Is My Value Stock of the Week

By David Cohne
Entrepreneur
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) has become popular over the past year due to its COVID 19 cocktail treatment. But the company is no one trick pony. It has more than a couple blockbuster drugs, with even more on the way. The best part is that the stock is quite undervalued. Read more to learn why this stock belongs in your portfolio.

www.entrepreneur.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Covid#Bispecific#Imdevimab#Regen Cov#Biotech#Powr Value#Value Stocks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sanofi
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
FDA
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Financial Services Sector

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) - P/E: 2.19. This quarter, FS KKR Capital experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.63 in Q1 and is now 0.74. Its most recent dividend yield is at 12.1%, which has increased by 0.75% from 11.35% in the previous quarter. Most recently, LexinFintech...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

This Beaten-Down Value Stock Is Worth Buying Now

FedEx will face difficult comps as it laps quarters that benefited from pandemic-related tailwinds. Improvements in FedEx Ground and FedEx Express position the company well for the future. The U.S. inventory-to-sales ratio continues to decline, suggesting the company could benefit from strained supply chains. If 2021 has a theme, it...
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

SPAC Stocks Lucid, ChargePoint, Nikola, Others Lose $75B in Value

Companies that came public through special-purpose acquisition mergers have lost nearly $75 billion in value over more than six months, a media report says. The Wall Street Journal report highlighted companies like electric-vehicle startup Lucid Motors (LCID) - Get Lucid Motors Report, electric-vehicle-charging company ChargePoint (CHPT) - Get CHARGEPOINT HOLDINGS, INC. Report, space travel company Virgin Galactic (SPCE) - Get Virgin Galactic Report and electric-truck maker Nikola (NKLA) - Get Nikola Corp. Report, among others.
StocksZacks.com

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 2nd

CVLG - Free Report) : This provider of transportation and logistics services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 30.5% over the last 60 days. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Price and Consensus. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart |...
Stocksmarketplace.org

What’s the value of a good stock ticker?

Competition is heating up for popular stock tickers — the three-or-four-letter names assigned to a security for trading purposes — as growing numbers of retail day traders look for stocks with memorable tickers. Companies with clever tickers outperformed the market from 2006 to 2018, according to a study from Pomona...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

Chewy reports quarterly results on Wednesday afternoon, and pet stocks haven't fared so well this earnings season. Carnival stock posted double-digit percentage gains last week, but the recovery is moving a lot slower than the enterprise value suggests. Robinhood hits an important 30-day milestone for its shares, and that's potentially...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

A Look Into Technology Sector Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
Medical & Biotechmurphyshockeylaw.net

Aplastic Anemia Pipeline: Emerging Therapies And Key Pharma Players Involved By DelveInsight | Pfizer, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Regen BioPharma, Omidubicel And Others

Aplastic Anemia is a medical condition that damages stem cells in a person’s bone marrow. These cells are responsible for making red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets, which are vital to human health. A rare and serious condition, aplastic anemia can develop at any age. It can occur suddenly, or it can come on slowly and worsen over time. It can be mild or severe. Treatment for aplastic anemia might include medications, blood transfusions or a stem cell transplant, also known as a bone marrow transplant. The most common cause of aplastic anemia is from your immune system attacking the stem cells in your bone marrow. Other factors that can injure bone marrow and affect blood cell production include: Radiation and chemotherapy treatments, exposure to toxic chemicals, use of certain drugs, autoimmune disorders, a viral infection and unknown factors.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Real Estate Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. The following stocks are considered to be...
StocksPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

John Dorfman: Lab Corp., 4 other stocks boast value, momentum

Twice a year in this column, I hunt for stocks that seem to possess both value and momentum. Even though the market has hit records lately, it’s still possible to find stocks that have both qualities. Here are five I recommend. Each of them has beaten the Standard & Poor’s...
StocksEntrepreneur

Should Value Investors Buy Novartis Stock?

Novartis (NVS) is a pharmaceutical stock with a vast portfolio of drugs. Many of the company's drugs have been performing well and the stock is approaching its 52-week high, but is the stock worth buying at its current price? Read more to find out. Novartis (NVS), a drug specialist based...
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Nears End Of Technical Pattern

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) shares are trading higher Thursday after the company announced it received regulatory authorization from Brazil’s ANVISA to initiate the global Phase 3 segment of its Phase 2/3 trial for INO-4800. Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock was up 9.3% at $9.22 at last check. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily Chart Analysis.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

Why NRX Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Trading Higher Today

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NRXP) is trading higher Thursday after the company announced it signed an agreement with Cardinal Health to provide third party logistics and distribution of ZYESAMI upon the potential Emergency Use Authorization approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. In May, NRX Pharmaceuticals submitted an application...
Medical & Biotechindustryglobalnews24.com

Global Pharmaceutical Quality Control Market was Valued at US $ 3481.94 Mn in 2020 Owing to Increasing Investments and Product Development in the Pharmaceutical Sector

Absolute Markets Insights (AMI) reports a robust forecast for the pharmaceutical quality control market during the 2021-2029 period. In its newly released report, AMI anticipates the market will grow at 13.85% as minimized disruption, transit time and costs are rapidly leading the market towards growth. AMI reports that the market stood at a valuation of US $ 3481.94 Mn in 2020.
Industrymoneyandmarkets.com

High-Value, High-Momentum Steel Stock Fortifies Your Dividends

What do you get when you combine Argentine, Venezuelan, and Mexican steel companies headquartered in Luxembourg?. A dividend-paying powerhouse with a leading position in a large swath of the developing world, it seems. Ternium S.A. (NYSE: TX) manufactures and sells assorted steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay,...
Economyinvesting.com

Honda: A Great Value Car and a Great Value Stock

Cars manufactured by Honda Motor Company, Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) have consistently been ranked near the top of automobile lists due to the value they provide. Most Honda owners know that their cars are built to last. But it's not just their cars that provide value. Right now, Honda is a top value stock based on on its valuation metrics, which is why investors should give it a look.Honda Motor Company, Ltd. (HMC) is one of the seven stocks featured in a new special report. Claim your copy now! 7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Below is a list of notable value...
MarketsInvestorPlace

7 S&P 500 Stocks to Buy for Growth and Value

There’s nothing better than finding a great combination of growth and value in a stock. Unfortunately, it’s usually one or the other — a tradeoff depending on the situation. This tradeoff isn’t always the case though, and some S&P 500 stocks have a unique combination of both traits. It allows...

Comments / 0

Community Policy