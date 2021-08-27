The Cult of Austin’s Biggest Cover Bands

It’s the second show of a two-night run at Scholz Garten for DeadEye, a Grateful Dead tribute band, and everyone agrees the energy is better tonight. Not that last night was bad, several fans assure me. DeadEye was great. They’re always great. They’re one of the top four Grateful Dead tribute bands in the country, one man says, confidently and very specifically. It’s just that the day before was a Friday, and a lot of people had come straight to Scholz from work, so the audience had been noticeably tired.