Will Housing ETFs Gain as US New Home Sales Rise in July?

By Sweta Jaiswal, FRM
Entrepreneur
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. housing sector witnessed some positive data releases amid new home sales, which rose in July after declining for three straight months. Per the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development data, new home sales were up 1% in July to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 708,000 units. This compares favorably with June’s upwardly revised sales of 701,000 units from 676,000 units.

