Just Sayin': Reduce drug prices and risks to families
Everyone should be able to access and afford the medications they need in order to live the healthiest life possible. As drug prices have risen, insurers are shifting costs to consumers, and families are suffering, unable to afford the medications they need. This is putting families across the country at risk for poor health outcomes because outrageously high drug prices are preventing them from maintaining their health. We cannot be silent as this continues.www.newsday.com
