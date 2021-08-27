Cancel
Congress

Just Sayin': Reduce drug prices and risks to families

By Newsday Readers
Newsday
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone should be able to access and afford the medications they need in order to live the healthiest life possible. As drug prices have risen, insurers are shifting costs to consumers, and families are suffering, unable to afford the medications they need. This is putting families across the country at risk for poor health outcomes because outrageously high drug prices are preventing them from maintaining their health. We cannot be silent as this continues.

Congress
Diabetes
HealthWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Let Medicare negotiate drug prices

Patients like me need lawmakers to pass legislation to allow Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices. I was diagnosed with Crohn's disease 10 years ago. Since then, I've taken a number of medications to keep my chronic illness in remission, including Stelara, which has a list price of over $20,000 per dose. If I lost my insurance, I'd owe $240,000 per year. That simply isn't an option.
HealthWVNT-TV

Consumers may see an increase in prescription drug costs

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Many people use prescription drugs to try and stay healthy. However, you can expect to see the prices of those day-to-day prescriptions go up. Antonio Ciaccia is the President of the consulting group, Freedom Access Advisor. He said some people may see the increase, while others may not.
Medical Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

Long COVID Risk Reduced By Vaccination

Persons who have been completely vaccinated against Covid-19 seem to get a substantially reduced risk of acquiring long-term COVID-19 compared to unvaccinated people, according to research published Wednesday. The study is one of the first to show how vaccination reduces the likelihood of extended COVID even in the case of...
Healthcommonwealthmagazine.org

Time to plug gaps in Medicare coverage

A 72-YEAR-OLD woman went in for surgery to remove a brain tumor in 2019. The last thing she remembers before her surgery was a doctor putting her to sleep. When she awoke, she was missing her dentures, her glasses, and had no memory of how she got home. Shortly after,...
Houston, TXdallassun.com

Telemedicine appointments reduce risk of further illness

Washington [US], August 31 (ANI): According to results of a new study, telemedicine appointments combined with in-person visits significantly reduced the risk of further illness for children with medically complex cases. The study by researchers from The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth) was published in Pediatrics.
HealthPosted by
BGR.com

If you take this popular prescription medication, stop right now and call your doctor

Over the past few days, Pfizer started recalling an increasing number of lots of Chantix, a prescription medication designed to help people stop smoking. The batches are being recalled due to the presence of N-nitroso-varenicline. N-nitroso-varenicline is a carcinogen when consumed in excess quantities. Still, the risk to adults on the medication appears to be incredibly low. As is typically the case with cases like this, the recall is rooted in an abundance of caution as opposed to a looming danger. Today’s Top Deal Fire TV Stick 4K just got a rare discount — don’t miss out! Price: $37.99 You Save: $12.00 (24%) Buy Now What is Chantix Before...
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
U.S. Politicshngn.com

Two New $1,400 Stimulus Checks Are On Their Way; Are You Eligible for Both Payments?

Two more stimulus checks might be on the way, as legislators aim to generate enough money from corporate taxes to cover the $1,400 stimulus payments. Democrats are set to draft the spending package after accepting President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion budget proposals following two earlier rounds of payments in March and December of last year. Meanwhile, since July 15, two of the six child tax credit payments have been made.
Grafton, WICBS 58

'I will not back down': Health care workers protest employer COVID-19 vaccine requirements

GRAFTON, Wis. (CBS 58)-- Some health care workers aren't willing to get vaccinated and they don't appreciate new requirements from their employers saying they have to. Advocate Aurora Health is requiring all employees to be vaccinated by Oct. 15. Froedtert Health is requiring all employees to be vaccinated by Nov. 1. Both systems are allowing for religious and medical exemptions.
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

11 states banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates & how they affect healthcare workers

Eleven governors have signed bills restricting COVID-19 vaccine mandates in their states, according to an Aug. 20 report from the National Academy for State Health Policy. Arizona: On April 19, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey issued an order prohibiting the state from requiring people to prove their COVID-19 vaccination status to enter a business, building or area or to receive a public service. However, healthcare institutions can request COVID-19 vaccination status documentation of patients, residents, employees or visitors.
CancerPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

These common drugs can increase colon cancer risk

In a new study from Umeå University, Sweden, researchers found a clear link between taking antibiotics and an increased risk of developing colon cancer within the next five to ten years. The impact of antibiotics on the intestinal microbiome is thought to lie behind the increased risk of cancer. In...
ScienceFortune

There have been 154 retracted COVID studies. The damage may already be done

If a COVID study is retracted from a medical journal, does it make a sound—or at the very least seep into the public consciousness the way the now-pulled research originally did?. It's a rhetorical question (public awareness of study findings tend to stop at a retraction's edge, unfortunately). But I...
SciencePosted by
SlashGear

Huge study addresses fear of major COVID-19 vaccine health effects

A huge study, which will continue to look into the matter for the next two years, reports that there are no serious health consequences associated with getting the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. The conclusion is based on an analysis of data on more than 6 million patients who received either mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, with researchers calling the data ‘reassuring.’
Oskaloosa, IAkyoutv.com

Health officials: The high cost of Covid-19

OSKALOOSA, Iowa (KYOU) - “It’s a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” according to health provider Arthur Zacharjasz who says the rising Covid-19 cases like the ones seen at Mahaska Health. “These hospitalizations are completely preventable,” Zacharjasz said. With rising hospitalization rates hospitals and health care providers are once again becoming overwhelmed...

