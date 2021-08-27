Crude oil is bullish 8/27/21

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has initially tried to rally during the trading session on Friday but gave back the gains as we are sitting at a downtrend line. Quite frankly, the market continues to focus on whether or not the recovery continues, but at this point in time it is very unlikely that we will see clarity, at least not anytime soon, and therefore I think you need to pay close attention to the greenback as well and is the overall attitude of traders in general. This is a market that has some work to do, but if it can clear the $70 level on a daily close then I think it goes much higher. To the downside, I suspect that the $67 level offer short-term support.