Crude oil is bullish 8/27/21
On a macro basis: On 4/29/20 we left a bullish reversal below—we have seen $61.61 from that open at $15.37 in the (N). We took out a major trendline at $55.15, which warned of significant strength in the weeks/months ahead. We have seen $21.83. The break above $57.45-8.02 projects this upward $56 minimum, $110 (+) maximum. We have attained $18.96. The trade above $59.50 brought in $17.48 of strength. I warned on 5/21 this was poised for higher trade—we have seen $13.91.www.kitco.com
