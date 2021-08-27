Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Crude oil is bullish 8/27/21

By Moor Analytics
kitco.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a macro basis: On 4/29/20 we left a bullish reversal below—we have seen $61.61 from that open at $15.37 in the (N). We took out a major trendline at $55.15, which warned of significant strength in the weeks/months ahead. We have seen $21.83. The break above $57.45-8.02 projects this upward $56 minimum, $110 (+) maximum. We have attained $18.96. The trade above $59.50 brought in $17.48 of strength. I warned on 5/21 this was poised for higher trade—we have seen $13.91.

www.kitco.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crude Oil#Commodities Trading
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Traffickfgo.com

Oil extends losses after deep cuts to Saudi crude prices for Asia

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices extended losses on Monday after the world’s top exporter Saudi Arabia slashed crude prices for Asia over the weekend, signalling that global markets are well supplied. Brent crude futures for November fell 57 cents, or 0.8%, to $72.04 a barrel by 0101 GMT while U.S....
Trafficfxempire.com

Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Fail That Trendline

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has initially tried to rally during the trading session on Friday but gave back the gains as we are sitting at a downtrend line. Quite frankly, the market continues to focus on whether or not the recovery continues, but at this point in time it is very unlikely that we will see clarity, at least not anytime soon, and therefore I think you need to pay close attention to the greenback as well and is the overall attitude of traders in general. This is a market that has some work to do, but if it can clear the $70 level on a daily close then I think it goes much higher. To the downside, I suspect that the $67 level offer short-term support.
TrafficMiami Herald

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell 70 cents to $69.29 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for November delivery fell 42 cents to $72.61 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 1 cent to $2.15 a gallon. October heating oil fell 1 cent to $2.16 a gallon. October natural gas rose 7 cents to $4.71 per 1,000 cubic feet.
TrafficForexTV.com

Oil Rises On Growth Optimism

Oil prices edged higher on Friday amid expectations of improving economic growth despite the coronavirus pandemic. Benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.6 percent to $73.45 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures were up 0.2 percent at $70.16. Oil prices are rising on optimism about a strong global...
Marketskitco.com

Gold is bullish medium-term, but in consolidation/correction within 9/2/21

On a higher timeframe basis: I cautioned on 8/16/18 the break above $1,179.7-$1,183.7 warned of renewed strength. We have seen $905.5. The break above $1,347.0 projected this upward $80 minimum, $320 (+) maximum. We have attained $744.2. On 4/2 we left a bullish reversal below. We have seen $470.7. These are ON HOLD. We held major exhaustion at $2,071.6-93.2 with a $2,089.2 high and rolled over $412.8 into the macro bearish correction warned about. The trade below $2,043.6 has brought in $366.2. We held exhaustion above at with a $2,001.2 high and rolled over $323.8. The trade below $1,915.7 brought in $238.3 of pressure. The trade below $1,879.3 brought in $201.4 of pressure. On 6/14 we left a large bearish reversal above that warned of pressure for days/weeks—we have seen $192 of this so far. These are ON HOLD.
Marketskitco.com

Gold is in consolidation 8/27/21

On a higher timeframe basis: I cautioned on 8/16/18 the break above $1,179.7-$1,183.7 warned of renewed strength. We have seen $905.5. The break above $1,347.0 projected this upward $80 minimum, $320 (+) maximum. We have attained $744.2. On 4/2 we left a bullish reversal below. We have seen $470.7. These are ON HOLD. We held major exhaustion at $2,071.6-93.2 with a $2,089.2 high and rolled over $412.8 into the macro bearish correction warned about. The trade below $2,043.6 has brought in $366.2. We held exhaustion above at with a $2,001.2 high and rolled over $323.8. The trade below $1,915.7 brought in $238.3 of pressure. The trade below $1,879.3 brought in $201.4 of pressure. On 6/14 we left a large bearish reversal above that warned of pressure for days/weeks—we have seen $192 of this so far. These are ON HOLD.
Marketskitco.com

Gold is bullish but backing off exhaustion above 8/25/21

On a higher timeframe basis: I cautioned on 8/16/18 the break above $1,179.7-$1,183.7 warned of renewed strength. We have seen $905.5. The break above $1,347.0 projected this upward $80 minimum, $320 (+) maximum. We have attained $744.2. On 4/2 we left a bullish reversal below. We have seen $470.7. These are ON HOLD. We held major exhaustion at $2,071.6-93.2 with a $2,089.2 high and rolled over $412.8 into the macro bearish correction warned about. The trade below $2,043.6 has brought in $366.2. We held exhaustion above at with a $2,001.2 high and rolled over $323.8. The trade below $1,915.7 brought in $238.3 of pressure. The trade below $1,879.3 brought in $201.4 of pressure. On 6/14 we left a large bearish reversal above that warned of pressure for days/weeks—we have seen $192 of this so far. These are ON HOLD.
Marketskitco.com

Bitcoin is bullish but approaching exhaustion 8/23/21

On a higher timeframe basis: We held exhaustion above at $64,735-$66,145 with a $65,520 high, which I said could roll this into a correction exceeding $11,000—we have seen $36,720 so far, but this ‘correction’ also has a trending structure to it. The decent break below $59,740-685 I said would warn of pressure to come in. We have seen $30,885 of this so far. The maintained gap lower on 4/19 left the short-term bearish reversal above warned about. We have attained $28,310. The decent trade below $58,080 (-10 per/hour) has brought in $29,270 of renewed pressure. The decent trade below $53,965 (+10 per/hour) projects this downward $4,300 minimum, $6,700 (+) maximum. We attained $25,155. The decent trade below $47,535 (+25 per/hour) projected this downward $3,600 minimum, $10,600 (+) maximum. We attained $18,725 before short covering off the low. These are ON HOLD.
Traffickitco.com

Crude oil is bearish, but a maintained gap higher will leave a minor bullish reversal below 8/23/21

On a macro basis: On 4/29/20 we left a bullish reversal below—we have seen $61.61 from that open at $15.37 in the (N). On 5/5/20 we left a medium-term bullish reversal below. We have seen $53.53 from $23.45. We held exhaustion below with a $34.04 low and rallied $42.94. On 11/3/20 we left a short-term bullish reversal below that warned of strength for days. On 11/16/20 we left a bullish reversal below. We have seen $34.66. The decent break above $47.92 (+.3 of a tic per/hour) has brought in $29.06 of the decent renewed strength warned about above. We took out a major trendline at $55.15, which warned of significant strength in the weeks/months ahead. We have seen $21.83.The break above $57.45-8.02 projects this upward $56 minimum, $110 (+) maximum. We have attained $18.96. The trade above $59.50 brought in $17.48 of strength. I warned on 5/21 this was poised for higher trade—we have seen $13.91.
Trafficactionforex.com

External Factors Set The Trend For Oil Decline

The crude oil trend that started on Friday continues this morning. Weak US employment data – Nonfarm Payrolls in particular – put pressure on quotes at the end of the week. The published report pointed to a patchy economic recovery, which could mean a slowdown in fuel demand due to the onset of a new pandemic wave.
TrafficCNBC

Oil slips ahead of U.S. jobs report

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 24 cents, or 0.3%, to $69.75 a barrel at 0200 GMT. Brent crude futures fell 13 cents, or 0.2%, to $72.90 a barrel. Oil prices dipped on Friday after posting strong overnight gains on a weaker dollar and a bigger-than-expected fall in U.S. crude stocks and were headed for small gains on the week ahead of a highly anticipated U.S. monthly jobs report.
Trafficrigzone.com

Range Bound Oil Market Finally Breaks Loose

Rigzone's regular market watchers look at the effects of Hurricane Ida, the results of the latest OPEC+ meeting, the latest U.S. inventory report and more. (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.)
Energy Industryoffshore-technology.com

Exxon to get 1.5 million barrels of crude from US strategic reserve

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has authorised the exchange of crude oil to Exxon Mobil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to address fuel shortages in the wake of Hurricane Ida. The approval allows the release of 1.5 million barrels of crude oil to ExxonMobil’s Baton Rouge refinery in...
Energy Industrytheedgemarkets.com

Oil set for second weekly gain as stockpiles drop, dollar eases

(Sept 3): Oil headed for a back-to-back weekly gain, supported by signs that the global crude market is tightening and a weaker U.S. currency. West Texas Intermediate edged lower in early trade, but was still up 1.6% since last Friday. U.S. government data this week showed a larger-than-expected draw in crude inventories in the run-up to the disruption caused by Hurricane Ida. The dollar has retreated, making commodities including crude cheaper for overseas buyers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy