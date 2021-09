but now thanks to a new blog update and a trailer (below), we know just how heavy that implication is. Setting the scene as Samus arriving on Planet ZDR to begin her quest, we are greeted by a “mysterious figure” that is assuredly hostile. Interestingly, Nintendo is rolling with this and looping it into why Samus loses her powers in Metroid Dread in a cheeky way. The location in the below video is evidently where she begins the game, alongside of this old video game chestnut: “Yes, you guessed it right—Samus was defeated by a mysterious opponent and lost almost all of her abilities. As a result, her defeat caused—as one might say—”ability amnesia.'”