Princeton Community Hospital asks everyone to avoid the ER unless it’s an emergency due to COVID

PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Princeton Community Hospital is asking everyone to avoid coming to the ER due to the rising number of patients needing care for COVID-19.

The hospital made a post on Facebook and asked people to see their family doctor for minor healthcare needs and routine testing, and the Mercer County Health Department for COVID-19 testing for individuals that are not exhibiting symptoms.

Officials went on to say, people should not delay coming to the Princeton or Bluefield ERs when an urgent need arises. “We have the resources needed, and we are prepared and available to care for you and your family.”

Examples of when you should go to the emergency room include:

• Chest pain

• Difficulty breathing

• Severe bleeding or trauma

• Loss of consciousness

• Loss of or blurred vision

• High, uncontrolled fever

• Head injuries

• Burns

• Severe abdominal pain

• Broken bones

Mercer County is reporting seven delta variant cases. Currently, the county has 393 active cases and is red on the WV County Alert Map.