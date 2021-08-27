Three Chopt District officials to host virtual forum Sept. 1

Three Chopt District Supervisor Tommy Branin

Three Chopt District Supervisor Tommy Branin and School Board member Micky Ogburn will host a joint virtual community forum Sept. 1 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. to discuss a variety of topics and receive input from citizens.

The event will feature updates about back-to-school information for Henrico County Public Schools’ 2021-22 school year and remarks from both officials, as well as Henrico Superintendent Amy Cashwell.

Three Chopt District School Board member Micky Ogburn

The bulk of the forum will be reserved for questions from attendees. The event will be moderated by Adrienne Cole Johnson, HCPS’ director of family and community engagement.

To participate, visit tinyurl.com/Threechopt-Community-Forum. The event will use Microsoft Teams, but no registration is required, and you can participate without creating a Teams account.