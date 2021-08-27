Cancel
Henrico County, VA

Three Chopt District officials to host virtual forum Sept. 1

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 9 days ago
Three Chopt District Supervisor Tommy Branin

Three Chopt District Supervisor Tommy Branin and School Board member Micky Ogburn will host a joint virtual community forum Sept. 1 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. to discuss a variety of topics and receive input from citizens.

The event will feature updates about back-to-school information for Henrico County Public Schools’ 2021-22 school year and remarks from both officials, as well as Henrico Superintendent Amy Cashwell.

Three Chopt District School Board member Micky Ogburn

The bulk of the forum will be reserved for questions from attendees. The event will be moderated by Adrienne Cole Johnson, HCPS’ director of family and community engagement.

To participate, visit tinyurl.com/Threechopt-Community-Forum. The event will use Microsoft Teams, but no registration is required, and you can participate without creating a Teams account.

Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

