Kanawha County, WV

Prosecutor reports positive test

By Ron Gregory
Posted by 
Lootpress
Lootpress
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i70Ev_0bfAvLAp00

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Kanawha County Prosecutor Chuck Miller was notified today that an employee in his office was positive for COVID-19.

In announcing the result, Miller said appropriate contact tracing is being conducted, and those employees needing to be quarantined and tested are doing so.

“As with any employee who is affected by this virus, I am concerned about my employee’s health at this time,” Miller said. “I hope they are able to have a mild case of Covid and do not suffer greatly from this serious illness. I remain concerned about the spread of Covid and those it can affect.”

County Commission President Kent Carper stated, “We must be vigilant and encourage all who have not been vaccinated to do so. This virus is affecting those who have not been vaccinated at a fast rate. Our hospitalization numbers are increasing rapidly. We must stop the spread, and the best way to do that is to get vaccinated.”

