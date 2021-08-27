Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cycling

Into the unknown as Vuelta a España tackles new summit finish at Pico Villuercas - Preview

By Alasdair Fotheringham
Posted by 
Cyclingnews
Cyclingnews
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

From the Angliru in 1999 through to Calar Alto in 2004, the Sierra de Pandera in 2006, the Puerto de Machucos in 2017, one of the modern-day Vuelta a España’s best-known trademarks is its capacity to discover new, brutally difficult, summit finishes inside Spain. But if the toughest, new giant,...

www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews

1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

Cyclingnews is the passionate cycling fan's first port of call for news, race results, tech, live race coverage, race photography, interviews, features, diaries, video content, fitness and forums.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Egan Bernal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Tour De France#Pico#Angliru#Calar Alto#The Sierra De Pandera#The Puerto De Machucos#Guadalupe#Asturian#Gc#El Barraco#Giro Empire Slx Mens Road
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Cyclingdefector.com

Primoz Roglic Refuses To Ride Scared

The two riders’ postures told the story. With four kilometers remaining in Wednesday’s pivotal Stage 17 of the Vuelta a España, Egan Bernal poked his head up from the weary coiled position he’d contorted himself into, looked across the valley over to the next switchback, saw an upright Primoz Roglic powering on ahead, and hung his head even lower over his front bars. Bernal, the 2019 Tour de France champion, and Roglic, the two-time defending Vuelta champion, had escaped together on the day’s penultimate climb, but once the race hit the slopes of the Lagos de Covadonga climb, Bernal melted away in the rain while Roglic sealed an authoritative winning margin of 1:35. The usually inexpressive Slovenian’s rhythmic cadence didn’t break until he let out a shriek as he cemented the foundation of what could be a third straight Vuelta win.
Cyclingcyclingweekly.com

Vuelta a España 2021: Five things to look out for in week two

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) rode the opening week of the Vuelta a España in pretty much exactly the way we expected him to, winning the opening time trial and strengthening his hold on the race by regularly being the best of the GC riders on the summit finishes. At the moment...
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Vuelta a España stage 9 - Live coverage

Romain Bardet (Team DSM) has decided Caruso is a rider to mark and is in pursuit of the Italian. It's interesting to see Bahrain so aggressive today. Are they riding to help team leader Mikel Landa or riding as alternatives, knowing he might struggle on the final climb. We will...
Cyclingcyclingweekly.com

Primož Roglič says 'no risk, no glory' after crashing on descent on stage 10 of Vuelta a España

Primož Roglič said there is "no risk, no glory" after he attacked on the final climb of stage 10 in the Vuelta a España, before crashing on the following descent. Jumbo-Visma's team leader Roglič went on the attack with around 13km to go, leaving all of his rivals behind, but he crashed on a dusty corner after taking too much speed into it, this saw him get caught by the chasing trio of Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) and the Movistar duo of Enric Mas and Miguel Ángel López.
Cyclingflobikes.com

Odd Christian Eiking Leads Vuelta a España After Stage 10 Upset

Norway's Odd Christian Eiking took the overall lead in the Vuelta a Espana on Tuesday after a mass breakaway made it home almost 12 minutes ahead of the main pack. The stage itself was won by DSM rider Michael Storer, his second victory on this Vuelta, on a tangled day that caused a major shake up in the rankings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy