Manhattan will welcome six new City Council members among its 10-member delegation when the body convenes in January (incumbent Council Members Carlina Rivera, of the East Village; Keith Powers, of the Upper East Side; Diana Ayala, of East Harlem; cruised to primary victories; and former Council Member Gale Brewer won her primary). Given the heavily Democratic makeup of the borough, we can presume that winners of the Democratic primary will enter the Council. (Certified results here.) So we reached out to each in order to see what he or she has as a top transportation priority. Earlier we looked at new Brooklyn, Queens and Bronx lawmakers.