Louisville, KY

Louisville Basketball Coach Suspended Six Games without Pay

By Dave Spencer
WOMI Owensboro
WOMI Owensboro
 9 days ago
When the smoke seemed to clear following the Rick Pitino era at the University of Louisville, I was on record as saying the Cardinals needed to hire Chris Mack away from Xavier University. I'm a huge college basketball fan and follow all of it while maintaining my strongest loyalties to...

WOMI Owensboro

WOMI Owensboro

Owensboro, KY
1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

#Xavier Basketball#Cardinals#Xavier University#Musketeers#The Ncaa Tournament#Xu#Wlky Louisville
WOMI Owensboro

Former Kentucky Coach Tubby Smith Returning to Rupp Arena

Okay, I'll fess up. I've been arguing with a couple of people on Facebook about Tubby Smith again. "He only won the national title in 1998 because he had Pitino's recruits." If I've heard that once, I've heard it a million times. And it always baffles me when those who say that seem to forget that that team had to be COACHED. Here's another good point, if I do say so myself. Tubby got the 'Cats into the '98 Final Four by beating hated DUKE in the Elite Eight in an absolute thriller. I lost my voice a little while watching it. Kentucky came back from 17 down to beat the top-seeded Blue Devils 86-84. I'm not done. Considering how reviled Duke basketball is among the Big Blue faithful, you'd think they'd cut Tubby WAY more slack, seeing as how UK has only beaten the Devils TWICE in the last 40 years (Mike Krzyzewski's entire tenure, by the way). The other win happened five years ago, a 74-63 victory at the Champions Classic.
WOMI Owensboro

Swing, Batter! Apollo High School’s Hosting a Fun Wiffle Ball Tournament

When I was a kid, I spent endless amounts of hours on the baseball fields at Thruston Elementary. That's pretty much how my friends and I spent our childhoods. And, when we weren't playing actual t-ball, minor or little league games on the fields, we were playing pop games off the field too. There were many nights at the playground that we played "cup" ball. Did you do that? We would get a cup from the concession stand and crush it into the shape of a ball. Then, we'd play cup ball.

