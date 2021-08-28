Friday Night Football - Week 2 - Schedules, scores and highlights from around the Valley

Week 2 Matchups

Schedules, scores and highlights of High School Football around the Valley.

Kennedy 56 vs Hoover 0

Edison vs Bakersfield Christian

Bullard 0 vs Buchanan 27

Mt. Whitney 0 vs Central Valley Christian 31

Lemoore vs Chowchilla

Bakersfield 14 vs Clovis 34

Hanford West 7 vs Corcoran 24

Dinuba vs Tulare Western

Kerman 7 vs Dos Palos 21

Avenal vs Farmersville (CANCELED)

Firebaugh vs Fowler

Fresno vs Sanger (CANCELED)

Golden West vs Tehachapi

Kern Valley vs Granite Hills (CANCELED)

Caruthers vs Liberty

Mission Oak vs Lindsay

McFarland 18 vs Tranquillity 8

Immanuel vs Mendota

Orange Cove vs Strathmore

Orosi 18 vs McLane 21

Porterville vs Roosevelt (CANCELED)

Redwood vs Clovis West (CANCELED)

Reedley vs Sierra Pacific

Hanford 7 vs San Joaquin Memorial 8 (GAME CALLED EARLY)

Madera 35 vs Selma 0

South vs Sunnyside

Torres vs Atascadero

Tulare Union vs El Diamante

Kingsburg vs Washington Union (CANCELED)

Exeter vs Woodlake

Yosemite vs Parlier

Clovis East 34 vs Atwater 0 (GAME CALLED AT HALF)

Central vs Damonte Ranch (CANCELED)

Edison (HUNTINGTON BEACH) 35 vs Clovis North 13

Golden Valley 6 vs Madera South 8

Mariposa High vs Minarets (CANCELED)

Lone Pine 6 vs Fresno Christian 56

Riverdale vs Sierra

El Capitan vs Le Grand

Hilmar vs Los Banos

Merced vs Gregori (CANCELED)

Central Valley vs Pacheco (CANCELED)

Roosevelt 7 vs Sanger 27

Granite Hills vs Sierra

Bishop Union vs Farmersville

Damonte Ranch 6 vs Clovis West 28

Saturday, August 28th

Chavez vs. Monache at Granite Hills 6:30pm

Templeton at Coalinga 7:30pm

Buhach Colony at Tracy 7:00pm