Friday Night Football - Week 2 - Schedules, scores and highlights from around the Valley
Week 2 Matchups
Kennedy 56 vs Hoover 0 Edison vs Bakersfield Christian Bullard 0 vs Buchanan 27 Mt. Whitney 0 vs Central Valley Christian 31 Lemoore vs Chowchilla Bakersfield 14 vs Clovis 34 Hanford West 7 vs Corcoran 24 Dinuba vs Tulare Western Kerman 7 vs Dos Palos 21 Avenal vs Farmersville (CANCELED) Firebaugh vs Fowler Fresno vs Sanger (CANCELED) Golden West vs Tehachapi Kern Valley vs Granite Hills (CANCELED) Caruthers vs Liberty Mission Oak vs Lindsay McFarland 18 vs Tranquillity 8 Immanuel vs Mendota Orange Cove vs Strathmore Orosi 18 vs McLane 21 Porterville vs Roosevelt (CANCELED) Redwood vs Clovis West (CANCELED) Reedley vs Sierra Pacific Hanford 7 vs San Joaquin Memorial 8 (GAME CALLED EARLY) Madera 35 vs Selma 0 South vs Sunnyside Torres vs Atascadero Tulare Union vs El Diamante Kingsburg vs Washington Union (CANCELED) Exeter vs Woodlake Yosemite vs Parlier Clovis East 34 vs Atwater 0 (GAME CALLED AT HALF) Central vs Damonte Ranch (CANCELED) Edison (HUNTINGTON BEACH) 35 vs Clovis North 13 Golden Valley 6 vs Madera South 8 Mariposa High vs Minarets (CANCELED) Lone Pine 6 vs Fresno Christian 56 Riverdale vs Sierra El Capitan vs Le Grand Hilmar vs Los Banos Merced vs Gregori (CANCELED) Central Valley vs Pacheco (CANCELED) Roosevelt 7 vs Sanger 27 Granite Hills vs Sierra Bishop Union vs Farmersville Damonte Ranch 6 vs Clovis West 28 Saturday, August 28th Chavez vs. Monache at Granite Hills 6:30pm Templeton at Coalinga 7:30pm Buhach Colony at Tracy 7:00pm
