Own an Oculus Quest? Grab a Free Month of Viveport Infinity

Score great deals on two unique standalone "consoles". The Atgames Legends Gamer Mini looks like an arcade stick (and can be used as such), but it has over 100 games built-in so you can play without connecting it to anything other than your TV. The Oculus Quest 2 is easily best VR headset that can be played without tethering to your PC. Today, Oculus released the "V2" model with double the storage for the same price. In other deal news, save 15% off the newly released Aliens Fireteam Elite game, grab an Intel Evo certified ultraportable laptop for under $600, or take advantage of the Herman Miller Gaming Anniversary Sale, which ends tomorrow. These deals and more below.