How technology has changed the gaming industry

I tried my hardest to get my girlfriend to like Destiny 2. I really did. I showed her the ropes, explained every icon and submenu, and replayed missions I’ve done a thousand times before. I did this on a new character so we’d be at the same power level while leveling her up. From the Tower down to Trostland, and from strikes through story arcs, she soldiered on, until the game servers booted her in the middle of a firefight between us and some Fallen.