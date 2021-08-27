Cancel
Sports

La Porte County Sports Briefs

By Jim Peters
lpheralddispatch.com
 9 days ago

Michigan City's Taylor Skibinski was medalist with a 37, but La Porte bested the Wolves and Chesterton, 180-200-206 at the Municipal South Course. Molly Menne led the Slicers with a 42, while Jayme Noll, Ella Schable and Gabby Hull all carded 46s. Caroline Kearney was second for City (3-5, 2-4) at 47. Natalie White shot 57 and Violet Murphy 59. LP topped Chesterton in the JV match, 217-229, behind Lauren Miskowicz's 47. Brooklyn Herod (55), Rosie Korell (56) and Adley Schable (59) also scored for the La Porte.

