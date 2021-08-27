La Porte County Sports Briefs

MICHIGAN CITY -- The first time Roy Richards saw Jahari Branch in the hallway at Michigan City High School last year, the Wolves defensive coordinator did a double take. "I couldn't believe he was a freshman, by the looks of him physically," Richards said. "I stopped him so I could find out who he was and if he wanted to play football. If we weren't in virtual in the fall, I would have been able to meet him earlier and gotten him on the frosh team. He was polite and respectful and I immediately knew he would be special."