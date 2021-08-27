Need a pet? Dallas Animal Services’ annual Clear the Shelters event offering free adoptions
Dallas Animal Services is one of many local shelters trying to find a forever home for pets during its annual Clear the Shelters event continuing through Sept. 19. Clear the Shelters is a nationwide pet adoption campaign. All pets adopted from DAS will be spayed or neutered, microchipped, and current on vaccinations. Adopters will also receive a free voucher to visit with a vet.www.dallasnews.com
Comments / 0