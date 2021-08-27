Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

What abortion advocates and opponents are saying as the Heartbeat Bill prepares to become law

Posted by 
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pJIMF_0bfAXZdj00

Texas Senate Bill 8, also known as the "Heartbeat Bill," goes into effect next Wednesday. Both anti-abortion and abortion rights advocates have strong opinions about the legislation that prohibits women from terminating their pregnancy as early as six weeks.

The law is a controversial one which many anti-abortion groups see as a stepping stone to the reversal of Roe vs. Wade.

"The legal analysis of abortion is changing and has changed since the decision in Roe v. Wade," said Jonathan Covey, of Texas Values. "There are a lot of state laws banning or regulating abortion that will likely be easier to sustain going forward."

The Heartbeat Bill prohibits abortions in Texas as early as six weeks, which is before some women even know they are pregnant. It does not provide exceptions for rape, incest, abusive relationships and certain medical issues, but does allow for abortions after six weeks for medical emergencies.

Vanessa Martinez, an abortion rights activist, says the decision is one that should be left to women.

"If you believe that it's wrong to have an abortion, don't have one," she said. "I fully support your choice. All I'm asking is that you give everybody else the opportunity to do what they would like to do."

According to the law, any person other than an officer or employee of the state or local government can bring about civil action if they are aware of someone performing or inducing an unlawful abortion, aiding or abetting an abortion, or helping with the costs of an abortion through insurance or otherwise. This law incentivizes private citizens to help enforce the ban, awarding them at minimum $10,000 if their court challenges are successful.

"The Texas Heartbeat Law's strength (is) its legal strength, and its constitutionality lies in the fact that it's entirely enforceable by private citizens," Covey said.

But Martinez, who says she helped a close family member in a domestic violence situation get an abortion in 2013, couldn't imagine being penalized for providing that support.

"When I think of the fact that there are people who need abortions, I think of her and I think of people that I love that need help," she said.

As far as the violation goes, whatever amount is awarded by the court would be payable by the abortion provider or the person assisting the woman getting the abortion.

Comments / 9

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio local news

 https://www.kens5.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Laws#Heartbeat Bill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Texas StateWashington Post

Sen. Collins repeatedly asserted that Kavanaugh considered abortion rights settled law. The justice’s decision on Texas’s restrictive law suggests otherwise.

Sen. Susan Collins emerged from her face-to-face meeting with then-Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh in August 2018 insisting that he had reassured her that Roe v. Wade was settled law. Two months later, Collins (R-Maine), who supports abortion rights, declared in a lengthy Senate floor speech that Kavanaugh had...
Texas StateNBC News

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Supreme Court Texas abortion ruling: AOC, progressives falsely claim Republicans overturned Roe v. Wade

The Supreme Court ruled late Wednesday not to issue an injunction against the enforcement of a controversial Texas law that bans abortion when there is a fetal heartbeat – typically six weeks into a pregnancy – but despite making clear it was not making any constitutional judgments, progressives, such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., are claiming it overturned Roe v. Wade.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House to vote on abortion bill, faces tough path in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives plans to debate and vote on legislation aimed at stopping states from enacting tough anti-abortion regulations like the one in Texas, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday, but the bill's prospects in the Senate were slim. Declaring that the...
Texas StateHuffingtonPost

National Republicans Strangely Quiet About Texas Abortion Law Ruling

The Supreme Court handed social conservatives a huge victory on Wednesday by letting stand a Texas law that effectively bans all abortions in the state. The statute, known as S.B. 8, presents the most serious challenge to Roe v. Wade in decades, the repeal of which is a longtime goal of opponents of abortion.
Texas StateKEYT

READ: Nancy Pelosi responds to SCOTUS ruling on Texas abortion law

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi responded on Thursday to the Supreme Court’s denial of a request from Texas abortion providers to freeze a state law that bars abortions after six weeks. “Upon our return, the House will bring up Congresswoman Judy Chu’s Women’s Health Protection Act to enshrine into law reproductive...

Comments / 0

Community Policy