Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

House panel seeks records from tech companies in riot probe

By MICHAEL BALSAMO
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mry2y_0bfAWr9e00
Capital Breach Records FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump riot outside the Capitol in Washington. The House panel investigation of the riot at the U.S. Capitol issued sweeping document requests on Friday, Aug. 27, to social media companies, expanding the committee’s investigation as it seeks to examine the events leading to January’s insurrection. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) (John Minchillo)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The House panel investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol issued sweeping document requests on Friday to social media companies, expanding the scope of its investigation as it seeks to examine the events leading to the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The requests were issued to technology giants, including Google, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok, and also to Reddit, Parler, Telegram, 4chan, 8kun and other platforms.

The committee asked 15 companies to provide copies of any reviews, studies, reports or analysis about misinformation related to the 2020 election, foreign influence in the election, efforts to stop the election certification and “domestic violent extremists" associated with efforts to overturn the 2020 election, including the attack on the Capitol.

“We have received the request and look forward to continuing to work with the committee,” Facebook said in an emailed statement.

Google, which owns YouTube, also confirmed receipt of the letter and said it would work with Congress. "The events of January 6 were unprecedented and tragic, and Google and YouTube strongly condemn them. We’re committed to protecting our platforms from abuse, including by rigorously enforcing our policies for content related to the events of January 6,” the company said.

Twitter declined comment about the document request.

The requested documents are being sought in what is expected to be a lengthy, partisan and rancorous investigation into how the mob was able to infiltrate the Capitol and disrupt the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential victory, inflicting the most serious assault on Congress in two centuries.

Earlier this week, the committee sent out another request for documents from intelligence, law enforcement and other government agencies. The largest request so far was made to the National Archives for information on former President Donald Trump and his former team. Trump accused the committee of violating “long-standing legal principles of privilege.”

Committee members are also considering asking telecommunications companies to preserve phone records of several people, including members of Congress, to try to determine who knew what about the unfolding riot and when they knew it. With chants of “hang Mike Pence,” the rioters sent the then-vice president and members of Congress running for their lives, wounded dozens of police officers and did more than $1 million in damage.

___

Associated Press writer Barbara Ortutay contributed to this story from San Francisco.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
73K+
Followers
63K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech Companies#Media Companies#House#Ap#Tiktok#Democrat#The National Archives#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Parler
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Reddit
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Congress & CourtsABC7 Los Angeles

Why Congress is asking Facebook, AT&T, other tech companies for records from Jan. 6 Capitol attack

WASHINGTON -- A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection has requested that telecommunications and social media companies preserve the personal communications of hundreds of people who may have somehow been connected to the attack. It's a sweeping public demand from Congress that is rare, if not unprecedented, in its breadth and could put the companies in a tricky position as they balance political and privacy interests.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

EXPLAINER: Congress asks tech companies for Jan. 6 records

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection has requested that telecommunications and social media companies preserve the personal communications of hundreds of people who may have somehow been connected to the attack. It's a sweeping public demand from Congress that is rare, if not unprecedented, in its breadth and could put the companies in a tricky position as they balance political and privacy interests.
U.S. PoliticsArkansas Online

Save Jan. 6 records, panel tells telecom, social media firms

WASHINGTON -- The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is asking social media and telecommunications companies to preserve phone or computer records for hundreds of people who may have been involved with efforts to "challenge, delay or interfere" with the certification of President Joe Biden's victory or otherwise try to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Capitol riot committee demands 15 social media companies hand over records related to spread of violence and misinformation

A day after issuing subpoenas for a massive trove of documents from several federal agencies, including the White House, the House Select Committee investigating the 6 January attack on the US Capitol has demanded records from 15 social media companies.The requests call for documents “related to the spread of misinformation, efforts to overturn the 2020 election or prevent the certification of the results, domestic violent extremism, and foreign influence in the 2020 election” across their platforms.Letters were sent to far-right hubs 4chan, 8kun, Gab, Parler, Telegram and theDonald.win, as well as Facebook, Google, Snapchat, Tik-Tok, Twitter, Reddit, Twitch, YouTube...
POTUSWashington Post

House panel investigating Jan. 6 attack seeks records from agencies on insurrection, Trump in first request for information

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection issued its first sweeping requests Wednesday for records from federal agencies pertaining to the attack on the Capitol and President Donald Trump’s efforts to subvert the election. In letters demanding materials from the National Archives and seven other agencies, Rep. Bennie...
Congress & Courts104.1 WIKY

Congressional probe of Capitol riot seeks social media records

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The congressional committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol on Friday asked major social media companies including Facebook Inc, Twitter Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google to turn over records of messages related to the assault by Donald Trump’s supporters. The House of Representatives...
PoliticsWRAL

January 6 committee seeks answers on misinformation from social media companies

CNN — The House Select Committee investigating the deadly January 6 Capitol riot sent letters to 15 social media companies, including Facebook, YouTube and Twitter, seeking to understand how misinformation and efforts to overturn the election by both foreign and domestic actors existed on their platforms. The panel specifically asked...
Congress & CourtsArkansas Online

Tech giants asked to turn over files to aid Capitol riot inquiry

WASHINGTON -- The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection on Friday asked technology giants for information that could aid its inquiry as it prepares to tell telecommunications companies early next week to retain relevant phone and text records, including for some members of Congress. The letters sent Friday...
POTUSWashington Post

Trump-appointed ambassador directed government business to his hotel, emails show

Kelly Craft, who was appointed to two ambassadorships under President Donald Trump, directed government business to Trump’s hotel in Washington while in office, emails released by the State Department show. In November 2018, Craft — then the U.S. ambassador to Canada — received an email about an upcoming conference in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy