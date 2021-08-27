Maine’s ban on ‘forever chemicals’ marks a big win for some scientists

Scientists are calling for an end to the use of so-called “forever chemicals” used in a broad array of manufacturing processes, after new research revealed the extent to which we are exposed to them just by breathing.The term “forever chemicals” usually applies to a class of chemicals known as the per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, often known as PFAS.These chemicals, of which there are around 6,000, are used in the manufacture of greaseproofing, stainproofing and waterproofing substances, and can be found in plastics, cookware, food packaging, clothing, cosmetics, medical devices, electronics and firefighting foams.But since their introduction in the mid-20th century,...