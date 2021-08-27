Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

Maine’s ban on ‘forever chemicals’ marks a big win for some scientists

By XiaoZhi Lim
Science Now
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month, a group of scientists scored an unexpected win in chemical regulation: The state of Maine became the world’s first jurisdiction to ban the sale of products containing per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFASs). The controversial chemicals are common in consumer goods such as nonstick cookware. By 2030, Maine will forbid selling products that use PFASs unless regulators determine their use is “currently unavoidable.”

www.sciencemag.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Denmark, ME
City
China, ME
Local
Maine Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemicals#Maine Law#Pfas#Law Group#Dupont#Stockholm University#Eth Zurich#The European Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Country
Denmark
News Break
Politics
Country
China
Related
Maine Stateislandadvantages.com

Lobster fishing banned in huge swath of Maine waters

The federal government will close 967 square miles of the Gulf of Maine to lobster fishing from October to January every year in order to protect the endangered right whale, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced on August 31. Regulators said the closed area, Lobster Management Area 1...
ScienceInhabitat.com

Indoor air contains concerning levels of forever chemicals

Maybe you live in an area far from polluting industries, buy only organic food and have had your home screened for radon. But you’re probably still bringing dangerous per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) into your home. These are nicknamed “forever chemicals” because they stay in your body until death do you part. And death may come sooner, according to scientists who are worried about high concentrations of PFAS.
Maine Statewgan.com

Maine’s COVID-19 shot mandate opposed by some EMS workers

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) Some emergency medical service workers in Maine spoke out against a COVID-19 vaccine mandate because of concerns that it would lead to ill-timed staff shortages. The Maine Board of Emergency Medical Services held a public hearing on the subject on Monday. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills announced new...
Healthecowatch.com

Forever Chemicals Are in the Air, Too

In recent years, experts have sounded the alarm about the presence of toxic forever chemicals in drinking water. Now, a new study finds they are also present in the air we breathe. The research, published in Environmental Science & Technology Letters on Tuesday, developed a new technique for measuring the...
CancerPosted by
The Independent

Indoor air likely contains harmful ‘forever chemicals’ linked to cancer and other health conditions, study finds

Scientists are calling for an end to the use of so-called “forever chemicals” used in a broad array of manufacturing processes, after new research revealed the extent to which we are exposed to them just by breathing.The term “forever chemicals” usually applies to a class of chemicals known as the per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, often known as PFAS.These chemicals, of which there are around 6,000, are used in the manufacture of greaseproofing, stainproofing and waterproofing substances, and can be found in plastics, cookware, food packaging, clothing, cosmetics, medical devices, electronics and firefighting foams.But since their introduction in the mid-20th century,...
California StateIFLScience

"Forever Chemicals" Found In Indoor Air In Homes, Schools, and Workplaces

“Forever chemicals”, so-called because they are extremely resilient, are a group of potentially toxic, manufactured compounds used in all sorts of everyday products. Because of their persistent nature, they’re often found where they’re not wanted – notably in breast milk, the Arctic Ocean, and even our pets poop – and a new study has reportedly found them lurking in the air of homes, schools, and workplaces.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Virginia Mercury

Cleaning up ‘forever chemicals’ must be a federal priority

The U.S. Senate faces a long to-do list when it reconvenes next month. U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Fairfax,  wants to be sure an important but fairly obscure environmental health bill makes the list.  It passed the House in July, thanks in part to Democratic members of our congressional delegation, and now awaits action in the […] The post Cleaning up ‘forever chemicals’ must be a federal priority appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Maine Statemainebiz.biz

Two of Maine's big autumn fairs cancel plans due to rising COVID-19 risks

The resurgence of COVID-19 has already forced the cancellation of many events this fall at Maine indoor venues, and is now taking a new toll on the state’s outdoor fairs. The latest casualties include the Common Ground Country Fair, which was to be held Sept. 24-26 in Unity, and the Maine Whoopie Pie Festival, scheduled for Oct. 2 in Dover-Foxcroft.
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

'Forever chemicals' found in groundwater near military bases

High levels of toxic, widely used “forever chemicals” contaminate groundwater around at least six military sites in the Great Lakes region, according to U.S. Department of Defense records that an environmental group released Tuesday.The Environmental Working Group said PFAS an abbreviation for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, have oozed into the Great Lakes and pose a risk to people who eat fish tainted with the chemicals.Pentagon documents show at least 385 military installations nationwide are polluted with PFAS, mostly from firefighting foam used widely in training exercises, the group said.“If you are relying on well water and are near...
Food Safetybloomberglaw.com

FDA Food Survey Finds ‘Forever Chemicals’ in Tuna, Fish Sticks

The Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday that it’s found “forever chemicals” in few processed foods, but the amount found supports its plans to keep monitoring seafood. The FDA released the results of its first survey of nationally distributed processed foods, including several baby foods, collected for the Total Diet...
HealthPosted by
GreenMatters

"Forever Chemicals" Detected in Kindergarten Classrooms' Air and Carpets

A class of toxic chemicals called PFAS is colloquially known as “forever chemicals,” since these chemicals can persist in the environment — and our bodies — for years, and are linked to a number of health issues. There are many ways humans are exposed to PFAS throughout the day, but a new study finds that forever chemical exposure via indoor air and dust is much more common than previously thought.

Comments / 0

Community Policy