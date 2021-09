Dorren Pierre has continued to bless his fans with new music, with his freshest track, On Freeze, including a memorable beat. Working hard on it, Pierre continued to inject it with his creative thoughts and melodic routes in the early mornings. Hosting a similar story to his other songs, Pierre was driven to finish the chorus and half a verse in just one session after hearing the impressive beat. Encouraged by his manager to polish off On Freeze completely, new ideas and possibilities were brought forwards for the song such as having Sy Ari Da Kid feature on it. Pierre claims that the catchy hook included in his latest track allows his fanbase to vibe with his unique blend of sounds.