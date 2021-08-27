Louisiana woman sets fire to Mac’s Fresh Market while naked
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— A West Monroe woman has been arrested and charged with Arson after starting several small fires while naked inside of the Macs Fresh Market on Cheniere Drew Road in West Monroe while naked. According to the arrest report, as the firefighters were extinguishing the fire, they found the suspect, Angela Watson, 37, wearing only a white butcher’s coat and nothing else inside the building.fox2now.com
