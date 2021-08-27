Louisiana woman sets fire to Mac’s Fresh Market while naked

NEW YORK (WPIX) — Officers desperately tried to get into a basement apartment in Queens, New York, where a toddler and his parents drowned during Hurricane Ida. The New York Police Department released video Sunday that shows one officer struggling to make his way through chest-deep waters in a hallway. The officer is also seen reaching into the murky water, then submerging himself into the water and coming back up with what appeared to be a bag of clothes.