Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Louisiana woman sets fire to Mac’s Fresh Market while naked

By Michaela Weeks
Posted by 
FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— A West Monroe woman has been arrested and charged with Arson after starting several small fires while naked inside of the Macs Fresh Market on Cheniere Drew Road in West Monroe while naked. According to the arrest report, as the firefighters were extinguishing the fire, they found the suspect, Angela Watson, 37, wearing only a white butcher’s coat and nothing else inside the building.

fox2now.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
West Monroe, LA
Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
West Monroe, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macs#Firefighters#Mac S Fresh Market#Kard#Simple Arson#Simple Burglary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
FOX2Now

Video shows NYPD officers plunge into floodwaters to rescue toddler, family

NEW YORK (WPIX) — Officers desperately tried to get into a basement apartment in Queens, New York, where a toddler and his parents drowned during Hurricane Ida. The New York Police Department released video Sunday that shows one officer struggling to make his way through chest-deep waters in a hallway. The officer is also seen reaching into the murky water, then submerging himself into the water and coming back up with what appeared to be a bag of clothes.
Mississippi StatePosted by
FOX2Now

Crash victim recalls terror after Mississippi road collapse

LUCEDALE, Miss. — A teenager said she could hear the terrifying sounds of other vehicles crashing around — and on top of — the pickup truck where she and her mother were trapped after the truck plunged into a dark, muddy pit when a Mississippi highway collapsed during torrential rain brought by Hurricane Ida.
Florida StatePosted by
FOX2Now

‘Horror of the utmost magnitude’: 4 shot dead in Florida, including infant in mother’s arms

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Four people are dead in Florida, including an infant, after an armored man shot them before attacking deputies Sunday morning. Polk County Sheiff Grady Judd said around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies were called to a home about a suspicious person. When they arrived, a woman told them that a man, later identified as 33-year-old Bryan James Riley, said God sent him to her house to speak with her suicidal daughter Amber. There was no one named Amber at that home, the sheriff said.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
FOX2Now

St. Louis man charged in recent Go-Kart robbery

ST. LOUIS – A 24-year-old man has been charged in a recent Go-Kart robbery. Three children and their grandmother had their Go-Kart stolen from them at gunpoint Wednesday, Sept. 1, around 3:45 p.m. at a vacant lot near Riverview Boulevard and McLaran Avenue. Antonio Woods, St. Louis, was charged with...
Illinois StatePosted by
FOX2Now

Illinois family searches for lost dog after being involved in a car crash

ST. LOUIS – An Illinois family is searching for their dog after the owner and the dog were in a severe car crash. Jessica Vineyard posted on Facebook Thursday saying her sister was in a bad car accident. She and her boyfriend were leaving downtown, heading through east St. Louis back to Belleville where they live. Then a car came speeding directly towards them, and despite trying to avoid it, they wrecked.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
FOX2Now

Brawl ends fireworks display at Ritenour High School

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A fireworks display at Ritenour High School is cut short after a number of fights in the grandstands lead police to call for an early ending. Police say about 10 minutes into the show brawling spectators became too unruly and around 8:30 pm they pulled the plug on the display and began clearing the area. Additional officers had to be called in to help maintain order. There are no reports currently of arrests or injuries.
LifestylePosted by
FOX2Now

Southwest Airlines passenger accused of knocking out flight attendant’s teeth charged with felonies

(NEXSTAR) – A woman from California who is accused of knocking out a flight attendant’s teeth has been charged with two felonies. The woman, identified as Vyvianna Quinonez, was filmed attacking a Southwest Airlines crew member on a flight from Sacramento to San Diego on May 23. Shortly after the incident, Lyn Montgomery, the president of a union representing thousands of Southwest flight attendants, had confirmed the victim suffered facial injuries and the loss of two teeth.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
FOX2Now

Vehicle on fire southbound I-270 at Clayton Road

ST. LOUIS – A vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate 270 at Clayton Road caught fire Friday afternoon. The vehicle appears to be on the shoulder of the road, according to a MoDOT camera. This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information comes into the newsroom.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
FOX2Now

Man shot Friday night in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot in his cheek Fright night in south St. Louis. The shooting took place in the 1100 block of S. 11th Street around 7:12 p.m. The victim is conscious and breathing, according to police. This is a developing story and it will be updated...
Public SafetyPosted by
FOX2Now

Police investigate deaths of two migrant women in Juarez

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – Juarez authorities are investigating the deaths of two migrant women this week. Police early Thursday found the decomposed body of a woman believed to be from Ecuador inside an abandoned motel in the Zaragoza area of East Juarez. The woman carried identity documents, but the police have not disclosed her name. The cause of death remains under investigation.
O'fallon, MOPosted by
FOX2Now

Three arrested in stolen vehicle pursuit Friday night in O’Fallon

O’FALLON, Mo. – Police identified a stolen vehicle out of Des Peres that sparked a vehicle pursuit Friday night in O’Fallon. The vehicle sped off after an attempted traffic stop at Highway K and Interstate 70, according to police. The chase ended after a few minutes when the vehicle struck another vehicle on Bryan Road at I-70.

Comments / 0

Community Policy