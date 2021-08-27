Cancel
Tenaha, TX

Tenaha PD Arrests Center Woman for Stabbing

By Composed by Scott Flowers
scttx.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAugust 27, 2021 - One individual has been arrested and charged in connection to a stabbing incident which took place August 22, 2021. According to the arrest affidavit of Center Police Detective Bobby Walker, when officers arrived at the scene of the stabbing incident in the 200 block of McCowan Street, the victim was determined to be Eric Jermaine Gardner who had been stabbed in the lower torso. Emergency medical services transported Gardner by ambulance to Nacogdoches Medical Center - Shelby Emergency Department where officers showed him a photo of Shya Nekisha Stansberry-McDaniel. At that time Gardner identified Stansberry-McDaniel as his assailant, and advised her hair was in braids at the time of the incident.

