When I was a kid, I spent endless amounts of hours on the baseball fields at Thruston Elementary. That's pretty much how my friends and I spent our childhoods. And, when we weren't playing actual t-ball, minor or little league games on the fields, we were playing pop games off the field too. There were many nights at the playground that we played "cup" ball. Did you do that? We would get a cup from the concession stand and crush it into the shape of a ball. Then, we'd play cup ball.